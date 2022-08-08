Mukesh Ambani draws nil salary for second year in row: Report

South Asia

Hindustan Times
08 August, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 12:22 pm

Related News

Mukesh Ambani draws nil salary for second year in row: Report

In its latest annual report, Reliance said Ambani's remuneration for the financial year 2020-21 was "nil"

Hindustan Times
08 August, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 12:22 pm
Mukesh Ambani. Photo :Reuters
Mukesh Ambani. Photo :Reuters

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani for the second year in a row drew no salary from his flagship firm Reliance Industries in the last fiscal as he voluntarily gave up remuneration in light of the pandemic hitting the business and economy.

In its latest annual report, Reliance said Ambani's remuneration for the financial year 2020-21 was "nil".

In June 2020, Mukesh D Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, voluntarily decided to forego his salary for the year 2020-21, in light of the Covid-19 outbreak in India, which exacted a huge toll on the societal, economic and industrial health of the nation.

He continued to forgo his salary in 2021-22 as well.

In both these years, Ambani did not avail of any allowances, perquisites, retiral benefits, commission or stock options from Reliance for his role as the Chairman and Managing Director.

Prior to that, the Chairman and Managing Director had his salary capped at ₹15 crore since 2008-09 in order to set a personal example of moderation in managerial compensation levels.

The ₹15 crore salary in 2019-20 was the same as in the previous 11 years.

Ambani has kept salary, perquisites, allowances and commission together at ₹15 crore since 2008-09, forgoing over ₹24 crore per annum.

"In light of the Covid-19 outbreak in India, which has exacted a huge toll on the societal, economic and industrial health of the nation, Mukesh D Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director, has voluntarily decided to forego his salary," the company had said in June 2020.

The remuneration of his cousins Nikhil and Hital Meswani remained unchanged at ₹24 crore but this time it included a ₹17.28 crore commission.

Executive Directors PMS Prasad and Pawan Kumar Kapil saw their remuneration fall marginally.

While Prasad drew ₹11.89 crore in 2021-22, down from ₹11.99 crore in 2020-21, Kapil got ₹4.22 crore, lower than ₹4.24 crore in the previous year.

The payment of Prasad and Kapil included "performance-linked incentives for FY 2020-21 paid in FY 2021-22," the annual report said.

Ambani's wife Nita, a non-executive director on the company's board, earned ₹5 lakh as a sitting fee and another ₹2 crore commission for the year. She had in the previous year got ₹8 lakh sitting fee and another ₹1.65 crore commission.

Apart from Ambani, the RIL board has the Meswani brothers, Prasad and Kapil as wholetime directors.

Besides Nita Ambani, other non-executive directors include Dipak C Jain, Raghunath A Mashelkar, Adil Zainulbhai, Raminder Singh Gujral, Shumeet Banerji, former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya and former CVC KV Chowdary.

While all independent directors got a ₹2 crore commission, Yasir O Al-Rumayyan, Managing Director and a Board Member of PIF - the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, got ₹1.40 crore. He was appointed to the board with effect from 19 July, 2021.

Top News / World+Biz

Mukesh Ambani / Reliance Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2h | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

3h | Brands
Deeply depressed and afraid of living in total darkness, the Noakhali-based housewife Rasheda desires nothing but to get her vision back. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Blind people need 25,000 corneas. Sandhani gets around 25

3h | Panorama
Picture: Collected

The six billion dollar man

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First Aid for Stroke: What you should know

First Aid for Stroke: What you should know

1h | Videos
Is smartphone use reducing our memory?

Is smartphone use reducing our memory?

3h | Videos
City dwellers in trouble due to lack of public transport

City dwellers in trouble due to lack of public transport

3h | Videos
Oil prices fall due to recession fears

Oil prices fall due to recession fears

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla