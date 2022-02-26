Most countries searching for a diplomatic solution to Russia-Ukraine crisis: Jaishankar

Most countries are currently searching for a diplomatic solution to the escalating Ukraine-Russia crisis, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said during the Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific meeting.

Jaishankar claimed that there is a "resident power" in the Indo-Pacific as he addressed the meeting held in Paris, reports the Hindu.

"The situation in Ukraine is the result of a complex chain of events over the past 30 years. Most countries, such as India or France which are very active, are looking for a diplomatic solution. India can talk with Russia, with other countries in the UN Security Council and support initiatives like those of France," he said.

The quadrilateral "Quad" cooperation originally consisted of Australia, India, Japan and the United States, but France and the United Kingdom own overseas territories in the Indian Ocean and have therefore asserted their plans to be part of the Indo-Pacific future.

In recent weeks, Indo-Pacific has also emerged as a concept that is connected to European security.

Indicating that concern Jaishankar said, "Today, we see challenges on that score with the clarity that proximity brings. And believe me, distance is no insulation. The issues we confront in the Indo-Pacific will extend beyond, even to Europe."

"We have a very close relationship with France, which is improving over time. The high quality of our relationship affects sensitive areas like defence, nuclear, space, etc. France has been a valuable partner in these areas," said Jaishankar as he welcomed French involvement in the Indo-Pacific.