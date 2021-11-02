Modi says India targets net zero emissions by 2070

South Asia

Reuters
02 November, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 09:39 am

Related News

Modi says India targets net zero emissions by 2070

Only last week, India, currently the world's third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, rejected calls to announce a net zero carbon emissions target

Reuters
02 November, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 09:39 am
India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Photo :Reuters
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Photo :Reuters

India's prime minister on Monday used the COP26 climate talks to announce 2070 as the target for his country to reach net zero carbon emissions, two decades beyond what scientists say is needed to avert catastrophic climate impacts.

Narendra Modi defended India, however, as having stuck to its climate pledges "in spirit and letter" and noted that his country contained 17% of the world's population but was responsible for only 5% of global emissions.

Modi told other world leaders that India would increase the share of renewables in its energy mix from about 38% last year to 50% by 2030.

A COP official welcomed the 2030 pledge but expressed surprise at the 2070 goal, which is beyond China's net zero target of 2060. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there was hope India might bring 2070 forward.

Only last week, India, currently the world's third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, rejected calls to announce a net zero carbon emissions target.

It said it was more important for the world to lay out credible pathways to reduce emissions.

The United States, Britain and the European Union have set a target date of 2050 to reach net zero, by which point they will only emit an amount of greenhouse gases that can be absorbed by forests, crops, soils and nascent "carbon capture technology".

China and Saudi Arabia have both set targets of 2060, but critics say these are largely meaningless without tangible action now.

Scientists say the world needs to halve global emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050 to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

In his speech, Modi also called for a global push to adopt sustainable lifestyles.

"Instead of mindless and destructive consumption we need mindful and deliberate utilisation," he said, citing consumer choices in areas from packaging to diet.

"These choices, made by billions of people, can take the fight against climate change one step further," he said.

Top News / World+Biz

India / net zero emission / Modi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

20h | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

20h | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

20h | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 