Modi in G7 with a new normal in New Delhi

It's the same Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister. It's not the same Modi as he had been. Less than two-week time between his fag end of second term and beginning of third consecutive tenure brought a change.

So, when he will attend the summit of group of seven (G7) comprising US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and France, as well as the European Union, he will represent a new normal government.

Modi will attend the summit at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Apulia region in Italy as a special invitee as India has been invited as an outreach country.

Although his first bilateral official visit will take place to Bangladesh in late June, joining G7 summit is his first foreign tour following his taking over as the prime minister for a straight third time.

Why new normal: `Abki bar charso par' (this time 400+) was Modi's target in general elections.

Exit polls were close to his dream.

In reality, his BJP got 240 seats less than the magic number of 272 to get majority to form a government.

However, Modi could form an alliance government as his NDA bloc got 293.

This result is contrary to that of Modi had in 2014 and 2019 when his party alone had majority to form a government.

So, Modi has to face a new challenge of running an alliance government.

Powerful Opposition: This time Modi has to face powerful opposition, too the he had not to in the previous terms.

The Congress Party got 99 seats in the elections against 44 in 2014 and 52 in 2019.

Congress-led INDIA bloc won 232 seats in this elections.

The opposition bench, short of only 40 seats to have a majority, will be always a challenger in the House.

Modi image: Past & Present: Modi's supporters want to project him as a `vishwaguru' for his acceptability among the world leaders specially after G-20 summit.

He had been a `one nation, one leader' outside India.

World leaders knew whatever Modi says it is said by India.

He had been one single Indian statesman as there was no contender to succeed him immediately.

Although possibility is thin for a changeover, Modi's fate this time remains hung on alliance partners.

The world has covertly to think of a second option in case Modi losses majority's support in parliament.

How parliament to see a new dimension: Since independence, India's parliament had mostly been an effective house to formulate policies through debates and committees.

But, BJP's single majority in 2014 and 2019 and opposition's small presence had made the parliament almost a `toothless and rubber-stamp body' as described by an analysis of United States Institute of Peace (USIP), a national-nonpartisan-independent institute, founded by Congress.

This time a strong opposition will make the house ensure return of normal parliamentary order.

"If normal parliamentary order returns it could complicate some of Modi's foreign and national security policy projects by, at the very least, exposing them to heated public debate," says Daniel Markey, senior Advisor, South Asia Programmes of the USIP.

Any indication of foreign policy change!: Usually no major policy shift takes place following any changeover in India's power house.