Marks & Spencer to stop operations in Myanmar

International brand Marks & Spencer is likely to make a full exit from Myanmar by March 2023.

The decision came following a report published by Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI), where it was seen that the ETI base code, an internationally recognised code of labour practice, has not been met.

Which translates to businesses not applying normal human rights due diligence. ETI urged brands and retailers sourcing from Myanmar to reassess their presence in the country.

Myanmar's military regime has been accused of widespread violations of human rights since it seized power last year after overthrowing the government, reports the Drapers.

The ETI said in its report Myanmar Enhanced Due Diligence Sectoral Assessment, "Should companies choose to exit Myanmar they must do so responsibly, and in consultation with social partners. The impact of exiting Myanmar on workers and their families, needs to be a clear focus in this consultation."

A spokeswoman for Marks and Spencer said, "At Marks & Spencer, ethical trading is core to the way we do business. We have continued to monitor the market closely in Myanmar, through our partnership with the Ethical Trading Initiative, as well as on-the-ground audit process.

"The findings from the Myanmar Enhanced Due Diligence Sectoral Assessment demonstrate that it is impossible for our global sourcing principles to be upheld. We do not tolerate any human rights abuses within any part of our supply chain and are now working towards a responsible exit from Myanmar, in line with our responsible exit policy, which will see a full exit by March 2023.

"Over the next six months, we will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders including the Ethical Trading Initiative throughout the consultation process, to ensure that our suppliers adhere to national laws and human rights are upheld. We are also looking at what additional measures we can put in place to mitigate the effects of the decision on the individual workers in Myanmar."