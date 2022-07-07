Many Baloch students disappeared in last two decades: IFFRAS

Scores of students have been reportedly disappeared in Pakistan's Balochistan in last two decades, according to a report of International Forum For Rights And Security (IFFRAS).

In the report, IFFRAS said, "Many of the forcibly disappeared students have been killed and dumped. Whereas, thousands are still believed to be languishing in Pakistani torture cells. The missing also include several student leaders including Zakir Majeed Baloch, Zahid Baloch, Shabbir Baloch and others."

"The enforced disappearances have seen a spike in the past few months throughout Balochistan and in various major cities of Pakistan, especially since BLA's deadly attack targeting Chinese nationals at Karachi University. Most of the victims are students who are allegedly picked up by the Pakistani intelligence agencies in raids on houses and hostels and extra-legally kept in custody. Rights campaigners and student leaders claim that out of desperation, the Pakistani forces have cracked down on innocent students," the report adds.

Since the start of this year to the end of May 2022, at least 48 Baloch students have been forcibly disappeared from diﬀerent cities of Balochistan and other major cities of Pakistan.

Rights groups, particularly Voice for Baloch Missing Persons, believe the real number of disappearances is much higher than what is reported to media. They maintain that a large number of families are threatened not to go public, or their loved ones will be harmed.

