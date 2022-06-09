Mamata Banerjee condemns hate speech, demands arrest of BJP leaders

Mamata Banerjee condemns hate speech, demands arrest of BJP leaders

This comes against the backdrop of a diplomatic row over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s derogatory remarks about the Prophet Mohammed

File Photo. CM Mamata Banerjee of TMC at an election rally in Chandipur on Sunday/Photo: Hindustan Times
File Photo. CM Mamata Banerjee of TMC at an election rally in Chandipur on Sunday/Photo: Hindustan Times

India's West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over hate speech.

"I condemn the recent heinous and atrocious hate speech by a few disastrous BJP leaders, resulting in not only spread of violence, but also division of the fabric of the country, leading to disturbance of peace and amity," she tweeted without naming anyone. "I strongly seek that the accused leaders of BJP be arrested immediately so that the unity of the country is not disturbed and people at large do not face mental agony." She appealed for maintaining peace in the larger interest of the common people despite the provocation.

The tweets came against the backdrop of a diplomatic row over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's derogatory remarks about the Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate last month. Countries in West and South-East Asia denounced the comments as the BJP removed Sharma as a spokesperson and expelled Naveen Jindal following widespread anger.

 

