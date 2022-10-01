Malaysia's ruling party pushes for national elections this year

South Asia

Reuters
01 October, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 01:16 pm

Related News

Malaysia's ruling party pushes for national elections this year

Reuters
01 October, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 01:16 pm
New Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob waves from a car, as he leaves after the inauguration ceremony, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
New Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob waves from a car, as he leaves after the inauguration ceremony, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Malaysia's United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party, which forms the biggest component of the ruling coalition, agreed to hold a general election this year, its top decision-making body said.

An election is not due until September 2023, but several UMNO lawmakers have been calling on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to hold early elections for a stronger mandate and due to infighting.

However, Ismail's coalition is not unanimous over the election timing. Many lawmakers from his own UMNO party and other alliance partners have cited economic woes such as the rising cost of living, as well as the year-end monsoon season and ensuing flooding for not holding polls this year.

UMNO's supreme council agreed that parliament should be dissolved in the near future for the election should be held this year, party secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said in a statement late on Friday.

The prime minister will present a proposed dissolution date to Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah, he said. He did not say when the PM would meet with the monarch.

An election must be held within 60 days from the dissolution of parliament.

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy and the king typically acts on the prime minister's advice. But the king does have certain discretionary powers, including withholding consent for dissolution of the parliament.

Malaysia has grappled with political uncertainty since 2018 when former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad led an opposition coalition to election victory over UMNO, which had governed the country through a stable coalition for more than six decades.

Two governments have collapsed since then, including Mahathir's.

Ismail became Malaysia's third prime minister in two years in August last year.

World+Biz

Malaysia / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

4h | Panorama
Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

7h | Food
Love Studio provides a break from reality, a moment to remember. Photo: Courtesy

Love Studio: Capturing dreams in frames

7h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

The enduring love of things Soviet 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup will cost $220B, how much will it earn?

Qatar World Cup will cost $220B, how much will it earn?

18h | Videos
World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

22h | Videos
Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

1d | Videos
Is operation the only solution for hernia?

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Health

Bangladesh’s caesarean rate more than double the WHO-recommended level

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 