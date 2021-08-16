Major airlines re-route flights to avoid Afghan airspace

British Airways planes are seen parked at Bournemouth Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Bournemouth, Britain, April 1, 2020/ Reuters

Some major airlines have re-routed their flights as they have started avoiding Afghan airspace.

With US-India flight path particularly affected, United Airlines, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have all said they are re-routing flights, reports BBC.

Many flights are now flying over Pakistan and Iran instead. Airlines and governments are more concerned about carriers flying over conflict zones after two deadly incidents involving surface-to-air missiles in Ukraine and Iran.

Commercial flights to Kabul have also been affected. Emirates has suspended all flights to the Afghan capital until further notice.