At least 7 die in India building fire

At least seven people were feared dead after a huge fire broke out in a residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The fire officials reportedly took over three hours to put out the flames.

The fire was believed to have been triggered by a short circuit inside the house, news agency ANI quoted Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra as saying. "Seven people have died and nine people have so fare been rescued by officials present at the spot," he said.

"The sad news of the untimely demise of many precious lives was received in the accident due to short circuit in Swarn Bagh Colony of Indore. I pray to God to give place to the departed souls at his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this deep sorrow and to give speedy recovery to the injured," chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

"It took us three hours to bring the fire under control," a fire official told ANI.