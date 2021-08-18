Leaders of Afghan Taliban will not stay in 'shadow of secrecy' - group official

Reuters
18 August, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 03:47 pm

Leaders of Afghan Taliban will not stay in 'shadow of secrecy' - group official

"Slowly, gradually, the world will see all our leaders, there will be no shadow of secrecy," the senior Taliban official said

Reuters
18 August, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 03:47 pm
A video clip was released by the Taliban the day after seizing Kabul. Photo: Reuters
A video clip was released by the Taliban the day after seizing Kabul. Photo: Reuters

The leaders of Afghanistan's Taliban will show themselves to the world, an official of the Islamist movement said on Wednesday, unlike during the past 20 years, when its leaders have lived largely in secret.

"Slowly, gradually, the world will see all our leaders, there will be no shadow of secrecy," the senior Taliban official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

The official said Taliban members had been ordered not to celebrate their recent sweep of the country, which brought them to the capital, Kabul, on Sunday, and added that civilians should hand over weapons and ammunition.

