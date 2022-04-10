Key players behind Imran Khan's ouster from office

South Asia

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 10:24 am

Related News

Key players behind Imran Khan's ouster from office

Imran Khan was ousted as Pakistan's prime minister on Sunday after a no-confidence vote in parliament, bringing to a premature end a tenure marked by a deteriorating economy and signs that he had lost the trust of the powerful military

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 10:24 am
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Picture: Collected
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Picture: Collected

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from office on Sunday after losing a no-confidence vote in the national assembly.

The incident caps weeks of machinations by the Pak opposition aimed at unraveling the tenuous coalition Imran Khan built around his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to become premier in 2018, reports the NDTV. 

Following are brief profiles of the key players in Khan's ouster from office - 

Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. Photo: Reuters.
PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. Photo: Reuters.

The brother of three-time Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif - who has been disqualified from ever again running for office and is currently in exile in Britain, Shehbaz is the main candidate to replace Khan.

The 70-year-old is a political heavyweight in his own right, however, having served as chief minister of Punjab, the family's power base, and now as president of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N).

A tough administrator with a reputation for passionate outbursts, he is known for quoting revolutionary poetry in speeches and is considered a workaholic.

He remains popular despite lurid tabloid headlines about multiple marriages and a property portfolio that includes luxury apartments in London and Dubai.

Asif Ali Zardari

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Hailing from a wealthy Sindh family, Zardari was better known for his playboy lifestyle until an arranged marriage saw him wed Benazir Bhutto shortly before she became prime minister for the first time.

He took to politics with gusto, earning himself the nickname "Mr Ten Percent" for the cut he allegedly took from government contracts, and was twice jailed on charges related to corruption, drug smuggling and murder - although never faced trial.

The 67-year-old became co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) after the assassination of Bhutto in 2007, and became president of the country a year later in a power-sharing deal with the PML-N.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People&#039;s Party (PPP), addresses to unveil party&#039;s manifesto for the upcoming general election, during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), addresses to unveil party's manifesto for the upcoming general election, during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

The son of Benazir Bhutto and Asif Zardari is political royalty and became chairman of the PPP aged just 19 following his mother's assassination.

The Oxford-educated 33-year-old is considered a progressive, in his mother's image, and has frequently spoken out on the rights of women and minorities.

With more than half of Pakistan's population aged 22 or below, Bhutto's social media savvy is a hit with the young, although he is frequently mocked for a poor command of Urdu, the national language.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

After starting political life as a firebrand Islamist hardliner, the Muslim cleric has softened his public image over the years with a flexibility that has seen him forge alliances with secular parties on the left and right of the spectrum.

With the ability to mobilise tens of thousands of madrassa students, his Jamiatul Ulema-e-Islam (F) party never musters enough support for power on its own but is usually a key player in any government.

His enmity with Khan runs deep, calling him "a Jew" in reference to his former marriage to Briton Jemima Goldsmith.

Khan, in return, calls him "Mullah Diesel" for his alleged participation in graft involving fuel licenses.

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Pakistan / Imran Khan / Fall of Imran Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adorned with golden dabka work in maroon red velvet, the pair named ‘Mirah Jutti’ is the brand’s best selling product

Jutti: A handcrafted Mughal finesse

43m | Features
During the dry season when the water level recedes, the workers collectively extract more than a 100 tonnes of coal each day. Photo: Mumit M

Standing in the shallow waters of Someshwari, these miners find coal

43m | Panorama
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

22h | Panorama
Changeable Hawk-Eagle in India. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Changeable Hawk-Eagles may change the colour, not the menu

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

2h | Videos
Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

2h | Videos
Meet top 5 Indian billionaires

Meet top 5 Indian billionaires

2h | Videos
Benefits of stocking up before global price hikes

Benefits of stocking up before global price hikes

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!