Islamic State claims responsibility for rocket attack on Kabul airport

South Asia

Reuters
30 August, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 06:21 pm

Picture: Reuters
Picture: Reuters

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Kabul airport on Monday, the group's Nasher News said on its Telegram channel.

"By the grace of God Almighty, the soldiers of the Caliphate targeted Kabul International Airport with six Katyusha rockets," it said.

Rockets target US troops as Afghanistan withdrawal enters final stage

US anti-missile defences intercepted as many as five rockets fired at Kabul's airport early on Monday, a US official said.

