Islamic State claims responsibility for mosque attack in Afghan city of Kandahar -statement

Reuters
16 October, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 09:36 am

Islamic State claims responsibility for mosque attack in Afghan city of Kandahar -statement

It was the second week in a row that militants bombed Friday prayers and killed dozens of worshippers

Reuters
16 October, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 09:36 am
An Islamic State flag is seen in this picture illustration taken February 18, 2016. Photo :Reuters
An Islamic State flag is seen in this picture illustration taken February 18, 2016. Photo :Reuters

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bomber attack at a Shi'ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar which left dozens killed and injured, a statement posted by the group's Amaq news agency said on Friday.

The statement added that two Islamic state fighters shot the guards of the mosque dead, broke in and blew themselves up between two groups of worshippers, one of which consisted of around 300 people.

At least 35 killed as explosion strikes Afghan mosque during prayers

It was the second week in a row that militants bombed Friday prayers and killed dozens of worshippers.

