Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Pakistani embassy in Kabul

South Asia

Reuters
04 December, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 09:03 am

Related News

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Pakistani embassy in Kabul

Reuters
04 December, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 09:03 am
A member of Taliban forces stands guard as Afghan men take pictures of a vehicle from which rockets were fired, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021. REUTER/Stringer
A member of Taliban forces stands guard as Afghan men take pictures of a vehicle from which rockets were fired, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021. REUTER/Stringer

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Pakistan's embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday, a statement carried by one of the militant group's affiliated channels on Telegram said on Sunday.

The embassy came under attack on Friday with gunfire wounding a Pakistani security guard, officials said, in what Islamabad called an attempt to assassinate its head of mission, who was unhurt.

Islamic state claimed the attack was carried by two of its members armed with "medium and sniper weapons" and was targeting the ambassador and his guards who were present at the courtyard of the embassy.

The attack injured at least one guard and caused damage to the building, the group said.

Top News / World+Biz

Kabul / Pakistan / Islamic State

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Chained up and caged: How our forest department lacks in ethical treatment of rescued animals

43m | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Paara Utshab: Getting to know thy neighbour

13h | Splash
Racket-tailed Drongo on shade-tree. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Racket-tailed Drongo: 'My Bird's Tail's a tail indeed'

18h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sushi Go: Pick your favourite sushi from the running belt

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

11h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

11h | Videos
The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

11h | Videos
Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill