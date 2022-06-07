India's ruling party asks officials to exercise caution on religious issues after Islamic nations protest

South Asia

Reuters
07 June, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 09:17 pm

Related News

India's ruling party asks officials to exercise caution on religious issues after Islamic nations protest

Reuters
07 June, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 09:17 pm
People holding placards shout slogans demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Nupur Sharma for her blasphemous comments on Prophet Mohammed, on a street in Mumbai, India, June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
People holding placards shout slogans demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Nupur Sharma for her blasphemous comments on Prophet Mohammed, on a street in Mumbai, India, June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Leaders of India's Hindu nationalist ruling party on Tuesday instructed officials to be "extremely cautious" when talking about religion on public platforms after derogatory remarks about the Prophet Mohammad drew protests from Islamic nations.

India's minority Muslims have felt more pressure on everything from freedom of worship to hijab head scarves under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. There were Hindu-Muslim clashes during religious processions recently, following deadly riots in 2019-20.

Two BJP leaders said the verbal instructions were given to over 30 senior officials and some federal ministers who are authorised to take part in debates hosted by Indian news channels often broadcast live to millions of viewers.

At least 15 Muslim nations slam India over derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad

"We don't want party officials to speak in a way that hurts the religious sentiments of any community...They must ensure the party's doctrine gets shared in a sophisticated manner," said a senior BJP leader and federal minister in New Delhi.

With about 110 million members, mainly Hindus, the BJP is the world's largest political party, while Muslims comprise around 13% of India's 1.35 billion population.

Last week the BJP suspended the spokeswoman and expelled another official after Islamic nations demanded apologies from the Indian government and summoned diplomats to protest against anti-Islamic remarks made during a TV debate. 

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran were among the nations that made their complaints public.

The influential 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said in a statement that the insults came in the context of an increasingly intense atmosphere of hatred toward Islam in India and systematic harassment of Muslims.

Although Modi's party has denied any rise in communal tensions during his reign, BJP rule has emboldened hardline Hindu groups in recent years to take up causes they say defend their faith, stoking a rise in anti-Muslim sentiment.

The US State Department, in an annual report on international religious freedom released in June, said that attacks on members of minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, took place in India throughout 2021.

India's foreign ministry said on Monday the offensive tweets and comments did not in any way reflect the government's views.

"We are not barred from speaking on sensitive religious issues, but we must never insult the basic tenets of any religion," said senior BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal.

Modi in recent years has improved economic ties with energy-rich Islamic nations, the main source for India's fuel imports, but relations have come under stress from the anti-Islamic utterances of the two BJP members, foreign policy experts said.

Small-scale protests erupted in parts of India as Muslim groups demanded the arrest of the suspended BJP spokeswoman.

Top News / World+Biz

India / BJP / Nupur Sharma / Prophet Mohammad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

9h | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

10h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fear of clash in Germany-England match

Fear of clash in Germany-England match

40m | Videos
The middle class will suffer after savings certificate sales reduction

The middle class will suffer after savings certificate sales reduction

1h | Videos
Wild Birds are being sold at this market publicly

Wild Birds are being sold at this market publicly

2h | Videos
Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata