India's quarterly exports cross $100 billion-mark for the first time

The total has now reached $101.89 billion, the data further showed

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal with PM Modi. Photo: HindustanTimes
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal with PM Modi. Photo: HindustanTimes

India reported $101.89 billion in exports in the quarter ending September, the ministry of commerce and industry said on Saturday. This is the first time that Indian exports have crossed $100 billion mark.

In September alone, the exports stood at $33.44 billion, according to government data. In August, the figure was $33.28 billion. The highest export amount in the second quarter was recorded in the month of July ($35.17 billion).

The total has now reached $101.89 billion, the data further showed.

In the first six months of the current financial year, exports from India touched $197 billion. The government has set a target of $400 billion for the financial year.

