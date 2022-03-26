India's digital payments spike, but cash circulation still high

South Asia

TBS Report
26 March, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 05:17 pm

Related News

India's digital payments spike, but cash circulation still high

UPI has been the biggest beneficiary of the digital payments drive

TBS Report
26 March, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 05:17 pm
Work underway for retail accounts for micro merchant payment
Illustration: Farzana Rahman

The burgeoning volumes of unified payments interface (UPI) prove that the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital payments in the country multi-fold in the last two years. This is reflected in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) digital payment index, which has shot up to 304.06 as of September 2021 from 207.84 as of March 2020.

Digital payments spike, but cash circulation still high, shows data, reports Business Standard.

UPI has been the biggest beneficiary of the digital payments drive. In FY22 so far, UPI has processed a little over 40.49 billion transactions worth ~74.51 trillion. This is almost double the number of transactions (in volume terms) in FY21. Data suggests that all mobile payments have seen exponential rise in the last two years. And, cash withdrawal at ATMs have more or less remained stagnant in the same period. The country has seen almost 22 per cent growth in outstanding number of credit cards, 14 per cent growth in debit cards, and 42 per cent growth in the number of wallets.

 

World+Biz / Global Economy

India / India Digital payment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahmed Kamal. Illustration: TBS

‘We did not launch the war. We resisted. As a result, global opinion quickly turned in Bangladesh’s favour’

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

51 years of Bangladesh: How independent are our women?

6h | Panorama
Ferrari teases upcoming Purosangue SUV

Ferrari teases upcoming Purosangue SUV

1h | Wheels
Family memento: 1967 Volkswagen Beetle

Family memento: 1967 Volkswagen Beetle

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Cute but poisonous 'puffer fish'

Cute but poisonous 'puffer fish'

3h | Videos
The way Bangladesh was named

The way Bangladesh was named

3h | Videos
A Money Museum at the security printing corp

A Money Museum at the security printing corp

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The economic burden of air pollution

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market