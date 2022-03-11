Indian Pilot killed in Army chopper crash in north Kashmir

11 March, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 06:53 pm

Indian Pilot killed in Army chopper crash in north Kashmir

The crash took place near Gujran Nallah in Gurez sector in north Kashmir's Bandipora district

The helicopter was about to land but &quot;drifted away&quot; because of the weather conditions.(ANI)
The helicopter was about to land but "drifted away" because of the weather conditions.(ANI)

 An Army Cheetah helicopter on its way to pick up sick BSF personnel crashed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Gurez Sector on Friday, resulting in the killing of its pilot and injuries to the co-pilot, officials said.

he injured co-pilot has been rushed to a medical facility, they said.

The helicopter was about to land but "drifted away" because of the weather conditions, an official told PTI.

The crash took place near Gujran Nallah in Gurez Sector in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Rescue teams have been despatched on foot while air reconnaissance teams are looking for survivors, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

