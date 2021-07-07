Indian health, education ministers exits ahead of cabinet reshuffle

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 04:19 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indian Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan resigned on Wednesday, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet reshuffle.

Along with Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, these are the biggest casualties of the mega government reset, reports NDTV.

Harsh Vardhan's resignation comes as the government battles criticism of its handling of the second wave of Covid in April-May, which ambushed India's health infrastructure and left tens of thousands desperate for oxygen, hospital beds and vaccine.

The government's vaccination plan, which is also under the Health Ministry, is also floundering.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar have also quit. So have Sadananda Gowda, Debashree Chaudhuri, Sanjay Dhotre and Ratan Lal Kataria.

PM Modi's cabinet reshuffle, the first in his second term, will see 43 ministers being sworn in this evening.

