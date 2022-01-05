Indian General Bipin’s chopper likely crashed due to pilot’s error: Investigation source

Former Indian Chief of Defence General Bipin Rawat's chopper may have crashed due to pilot error.

The Mi-17V5 helicopter that was carrying Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other armed forces personnel crashed after a Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT) occurrence, reports NDTV quoting the sources from the investigation team on Wednesday.

Reports have suggested that the crash didn't happen due to a technical fault in the IAF helicopter. The helicopter was flying at a low altitude while following a railway line when it suddenly encountered thick clouds, says Hindustan Times.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh was informed of the findings of a tri-services investigation into the helicopter crash,

The investigation team has completed its probe into the crash of the Russian-origin Mi-17V5 helicopter near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the people said on condition of anonymity.

There was no official word on the development.

The court of inquiry into the crash was headed by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh of the Indian Air Force (IAF). A senior helicopter pilot of the Indian Navy and an army officer were part of the investigation team. Singh, who heads the IAF's training command in Bengaluru, is considered a leading air crash investigator.

The investigation team examined all likely scenarios for the crash, including possible human error or the crew being disoriented, the people said.

The team is also believed to have framed certain recommendations for revising standard operating procedures for helicopters carrying senior officers of the armed forces.