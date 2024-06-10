India will always work closely with its valued partners in pursuit of human progress: Modi

Expressing gratitude to foreign dignitaries who joined the swearing-in ceremony, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday (9 June) that India would always work closely with its valued partners in pursuit of human progress.

Modi conveyed the message through his verified social media handle X, formerly known as Twitter.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan in honour of the leaders of neighbouring countries who were attending the swearing-in-ceremony of the Prime Minister of India.

The leaders who attended the banquet included President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka, President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives, Vice President Ahmed Afif of Seychelles, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth of Mauritius, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda of Nepal, and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan.

The President of India appointed Narendra Damodardas Modi as the Prime Minister of India.

As advised by the Indian Prime Minister, the President also appointed the members of the Council of Ministers.

The President administered the oaths of office and secrecy to the Members of the Council of Ministers at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set foot in New Delhi on Saturday (8 June) for the swearing-in ceremony of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers.

As the first "distinguished" guest, PM Hasina was warmly received by a high-level Indian delegation and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Md Mustafizur Rahman at the airport when she arrived in New Delhi.

"This visit of one of our most valued partners will further strengthen Bangladesh-India close and deep-rooted bonds of friendship," said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.

MEA said the visit of the leaders who attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony for his third consecutive term is in keeping with India's highest priority accorded to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave New Delhi for home on Monday (10 June) and is scheduled to reach Dhaka at 8pm.