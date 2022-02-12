India using advanced technology to stop cattle smuggling: BSF Chief

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 09:36 am

According to BSF, Anti-Cut fencing has a long shelf life, is strong, economically better and difficult to cut or climb on. Thus, it will help the forces to deal with criminals along the border

BSF DG Pankaj Kumar Singh. Photo: Collected.
BSF DG Pankaj Kumar Singh. Photo: Collected.

Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday said that India's border guarding force is using technologically advanced devices to stop cattle smuggling along the Bangladesh-India border. 

He said this during a two-day visit to North Bengal Frontiers at Kadamtala Siliguri, ANI reported. 

The chief said, "Our strategy is very clear that we do not allow any smuggling including cattle along the international border. BSF has taken a lot of measures to stop cattle smuggling in the past three-four years. Now, it has introduced more updated technical devices to look after the situation."

A recent jurisdiction of BSF states that the force is responsible for guarding the border and maintaining an excellent relationship with local police, Singh told reporters.

He also informed that a meeting was held in Kolkata with the State Director General of Police. The police are fully cooperating and BSF is facing no problems at ground zero. 

Following the recent development of 'Anti-Cut-Anti-Climb' fencing to curb movements at the international border, the Director General of the force said, "We have more than 85% of fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border. But at some damaged places, we are replacing the fencing with Anti-cut-Anti-Climb."

India shares 4,096 km with Bangladesh, of which West Bengal shares 2,216 km. North Bengal frontier shares 950km, of which 110 km is unfenced.

