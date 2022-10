FILE PHOTO: Pakistani Rangers (wearing black uniforms) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officers lower their national flags during parade on the Pakistan's 72nd Independence Day, at the Pakistan-India joint check-post at Wagah border, near Lahore, Pakistan August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

India said on Friday it had conveyed its objection to the United States about the US ambassador in Pakistan's recent visit to the Pakistani side of Kashmir that India considers its own.

"Our objection to the visit and meetings in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the US ambassador to Pakistan has been conveyed to the US side," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a news briefing.