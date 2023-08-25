India hopes G20 will evolve amicable position on geopolitical issues

Reuters
25 August, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2023, 01:32 pm

India hopes G20 will evolve amicable position on geopolitical issues

During the two-day event, India hopes to forge agreement among members on matters ranging from reforms of multilateral banks to developing a global approach on cryptocurrencies

FILE PHOTO: A member of India&#039;s military force stands guard at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi, India 2 March, 2023. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: A member of India's military force stands guard at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi, India 2 March, 2023. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

India hopes to convince members of the G20 grouping of nations to find amicable solutions to geopolitical issues, its G20 summit negotiator Amitabh Kant said on Friday, responding to a query on the Russia-Ukraine war.

The conflict has cast a long shadow over global diplomacy since it began in February last year. India, now president of the G20, has taken a mostly neutral stance, generally declining to blame Russia and urging a diplomatic solution.

Speaking at a Business 20 (B20) summit in New Delhi, Kant said the group stood for growth but war created "a huge implication in terms of economics", by bringing challenges regarding food, fuel, and fertiliser.

"The war is not our creation," Kant said. "Our challenge is to put developmental issues right in the forefront."

The G20 summit is set to take place next month.

During the two-day event, India hopes to forge agreement among members on matters ranging from reforms of multilateral banks to developing a global approach on cryptocurrencies.

