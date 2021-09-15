India gets bids for sale of loss-making Air India

South Asia

Reuters
15 September, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 07:08 pm

Related News

India gets bids for sale of loss-making Air India

India's Tata Sons said it had submitted a bid for Air India, while local media reported that SpiceJet also submitted a bid

Reuters
15 September, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 07:08 pm
An Air India Airbus A320 plane is seen at the Boryspil International Airport upon arrival, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak outside Kiev, Ukraine May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo
An Air India Airbus A320 plane is seen at the Boryspil International Airport upon arrival, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak outside Kiev, Ukraine May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

The Indian finance ministry said on Wednesday that the debt-laden state-run airline Air India has received financial bids for its privatisation process.

"Financial bids for Air India disinvestment received by Transaction Adviser," Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, said in a tweet.

"Process now moves to concluding stage," he said.

The government will soon announce the floor price for the sale of Air India, a senior government source, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

India's Tata Sons said it had submitted a bid for Air India, while local media reported that SpiceJet also submitted a bid.

SpiceJet and Air India did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has renewed a push to sell its entire interest in the loss-making airline, which has been kept aloft by a bailout since 2012.

The government loses nearly 200 million rupees every day to run the national carrier, which has accumulated losses of over 700 billion rupees ($9.53 billion), officials said.

An effort to auction a majority stake almost three years ago drew no bids, forcing the government to ease terms. It has also extended the deadline multiple times due to COVID-19 and further eased the terms to attract bidders.

($1 = 73.4690 Indian rupees)

World+Biz / Global Economy

Air India / India

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

14h | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

15h | Videos
Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

15h | Videos
World Robot conference kicks off in China

World Robot conference kicks off in China

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers