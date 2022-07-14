India confirms first case of monkeypox

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus, is seen at 50X magnification on day four of rash development in 1968. CDC/Handout via REUTERS

India on Thursday reported its first monkeypox case after the sample of a man hailing from Kerala, who returned from the UAE four days ago, tested positive.

The man was earlier suspected to have contracted monkeypox and his samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing.

Following the positive report, the Centre has formed a multidisciplinary team that will be sent to Kerala to assist the state government in probing the outbreak and also for required health measures. A release by the Union health ministry stated that the team will depart for the southern state latest by tomorrow (July 15).