India confirms first case of monkeypox

South Asia

Hindustan Times
14 July, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 09:19 pm

Related News

India confirms first case of monkeypox

Hindustan Times
14 July, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 09:19 pm
A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus, is seen at 50X magnification on day four of rash development in 1968. CDC/Handout via REUTERS
A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus, is seen at 50X magnification on day four of rash development in 1968. CDC/Handout via REUTERS

India on Thursday reported its first monkeypox case after the sample of a man hailing from Kerala, who returned from the UAE four days ago, tested positive.

The man was earlier suspected to have contracted monkeypox and his samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing.

Following the positive report, the Centre has formed a multidisciplinary team that will be sent to Kerala to assist the state government in probing the outbreak and also for required health measures. A release by the Union health ministry stated that the team will depart for the southern state latest by tomorrow (July 15).

Top News / World+Biz

monkeypox / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser. Photo: Bloomberg

John Bolton’s confession about foreign coups: What’s new?

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rameen Shakur: A doctor, scientist, entrepreneur and a son

12h | Panorama
My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

1d | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

3d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

US planned coups in several countries

US planned coups in several countries

46m | Videos
Aryan Khan getting his passport back

Aryan Khan getting his passport back

3h | Videos
Russia responsible for Sri Lanka crisis: Zelensky

Russia responsible for Sri Lanka crisis: Zelensky

3h | Videos
America trying to create unrest in different countries in name of democracy, human rights

America trying to create unrest in different countries in name of democracy, human rights

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155