India bans wheat export with immediate effect

In a bid to curb local price surge, India has temporarily banned wheat exports with immediate effect, the government has said.

The country is the world's second-biggest wheat producer and exported a record 7 million tonnes of the grain in fiscal 2021-22. Bangladesh is the top destination of its wheat exports. India exported 11,57,399 tonnes of wheat worth $299.4 million to Bangladesh in 2020-21 constituting 55.4 percent in terms of total volume of India's total wheat exports. The neighbouring country was about to see an uptick in wheat export to Bangladesh following the war between two major global wheat exporters Ukraine-Russia.

However, the export shipments for which irrevocable letters of credit (LoC) have been issued on or before the date of this notification will be allowed, India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated May 13.

"The export policy of wheat … is prohibited with immediate effect…," the DGFT said.

It also clarified that wheat exports will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments.

In a separate notification, the DGFT announced the easing of export conditions for onion seeds.

"The export policy of onion seeds has been put under the restricted category, with immediate fact," it said.

The export of onion seeds was earlier prohibited.