India to attract $100 bln FDI in 2022-23

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

India is expected to attract $100 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2022-23 on the back of economic reforms and ease of doing business in recent years, reports The Economic Times citing industry chamber PHDCCI.

It also said the current financial year is expected to attain a GDP growth of more than 8%.

However, the inflation scenario has been stoked by rising international commodity prices, particularly of crude oil, it said.

"India is expected to attract a $100 billion FDI inflow in 2022-23 supported by various ground touching economic reforms and significant ease of doing business in recent years," the chamber said.

It has suggested a ten-pronged strategy to strengthen the economic growth and achieve the target of becoming a $5 trillion economy in the next five years.

The suggestions include speedy infrastructure investments, inclusion of more sectors under the PLI scheme, increase in public investments in agriculture sector, addressing the high commodity prices and shortages of raw materials

