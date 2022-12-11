India asks parliament to approve additional spending of $39.7 bln

South Asia

Reuters
11 December, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 07:08 pm

Related News

India asks parliament to approve additional spending of $39.7 bln

Reuters
11 December, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 07:08 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India sought parliamentary approval on Friday for net additional spending of 3.26 trillion rupees ($40 billion) for the current financial year, spurred by a jump in expenditures on fertiliser and food subsidies amid the Ukraine war.

The government sought approval for gross additional spending of 4.36 trillion rupees, it told parliament, after earlier pegging total expenditure for the year at 39.45 trillion rupees ($480.5 billion) in budget estimates.

India, which imports up to 40% of the 50 million tonnes of fertiliser it needs annually, has been hit hard by a jump in prices this year after supplies were disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is a major fertiliser producer.

India was seeking to spend an additional 1.09 trillion rupees on fertiliser subsidies, according to the document submitted in the parliament. This will take the total spending for such subsidies to 2.14 trillion rupees in 2022/23.

The federal government provides financial support for domestic fertiliser sales at rates below the market to insulate farmers from high prices and contain inflation.

Approval also was sought to spend an additional 601.1 billion rupees on food subsidies, the document showed.

The total amount to be spent on food subsidies would rise to 2.67 trillion rupees in 2022/23, compared to a budget estimate of 2.07 trillion rupees.

The government also wants to spend an additional 164 billion rupees for a rural employment guarantee scheme in 2022/23. This would take the total spending on the job guarantee scheme to 894 billion rupees.

To increase its spending on a rural affordable housing scheme, the Indian government sought an additional 284.22 billion rupees.

($1=82.1000 Indian rupees)

World+Biz

India / food subsidies / Indian economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Apex: Striding into the wedding season with class

10h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Beauty tips: Safe ingredients for skincare during pregnancy

7h | Mode
Of the known knowns and unknowns

Of the known knowns and unknowns

10h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nasir Ahmed: The last of the gun sellers

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

how to take care of dry skin in winter

how to take care of dry skin in winter

19m | TBS Health
The improbable rise of Croatian football

The improbable rise of Croatian football

2h | TBS SPORTS
7 psychological facts to make your life easier

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

9h | TBS Career
BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

9h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points