India aims high as hydrogen power alternatives get boost

India has been pushing for alternative fuels and has repeatedly declared its desire to adopt hydrogen in order to meet the net-zero emission goal.

Nitin Gadkari, India's Minister of Road Transport and Highways, has advocated for the use of green hydrogen technology, reports ANI.

"It is easy to get hydrogen from coal, but that is black hydrogen. We need green hydrogen from biomass, hydrogen from water and from organic waste," says Nitin Gadkari.

With enormous potential to generate green hydrogen, New Delhi can become the market leader.

India, with the contribution of private players, can achieve 25GW of manufacturing capacity of electrolysers by 2028, says a report by the Government of India's think tank, NITI Aayog.

The report says that India can stop putting out 3.6 gigatons of CO2 by 2050 by using green hydrogen.

Therefore, it is crucial for both the Indian government and the private sector to explore green hydrogen options to manufacture vehicles.

British-origin company Morris Garages, or MG, unveiled India's first ever hydrogen car at the recently held annual Auto Expo Fair in the National Capital Region.

MG Motors India affirmed that they were ready to mass produce hydrogen vehicles and were waiting for the government's go-ahead.

"Commercial application is not going to be at mass level at this point of time but the point is that depending on the government's direction and the future, these applications can be made available," says Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director of MG Motor India.