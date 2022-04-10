Imran’s party to quit Pak National Assembly Monday

South Asia

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 06:24 pm

Related News

Imran’s party to quit Pak National Assembly Monday

Shehbaz was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday (28 September 2020) after the Lahore High Court rejected his bail plea in the money laundering case

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 06:24 pm
National Assembly of Pakistan. Photo: APP/File.
National Assembly of Pakistan. Photo: APP/File.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has decided to resign from the National Assembly if opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif's nomination papers for prime minister's elections are accepted.

The announcement came Sunday (10 April), a day after former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan lost his government via a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad with a host of other PTI leaders and officials, Senior PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said a meeting of the PTI's central core executive committee (CEC) was held in Bani Gala with Imran Khan where the whole situation was analysed, reports The Dawn.

"If our objections on Shehbaz Sharif's [nomination] papers are not addressed, then we will resign tomorrow," Fawad Chaudhry said.

He said it was a "great injustice" that Shehbaz would be contesting the election for the prime minister on the same day he was to be indicted in a money laundering case.

He bemoaned the imposition of a foreign-selected and imported government on Pakistan, and the appointment of someone like Shehbaz as its leader.

It is pertinent to mention that a special court (Central-I) of the Federal Investigation Agency is likely to indict Shehbaz and son Hamza in Rs14 billion money laundering case on Monday.

Shehbaz was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 28 September 2020 after the Lahore High Court rejected his bail plea in the money laundering case.

The Awami Muslim League chief, Sheikh Rashid, a key ally of the PTI, who spoke before Fawad, was more direct in the resignation announcement.

"It has been decided that we can't be involved with these thieves and dacoits in the assembly. Everyone decided with a unanimous consensus that we are going to resign en masse from the NA," he said. "All members will resign."

Top News / World+Biz

PTI / Pakistan national assembly / resign / PM Imran Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most SME entrepreneurs live in rural areas; but unfortunately, banks do not have enough branches in those areas. Photo: Mumit M

CMSMEs have much better repayment records than big borrowers. Then why don’t banks lend to them?

6h | Panorama
Adorned with golden dabka work in maroon red velvet, the pair named ‘Mirah Jutti’ is the brand’s best selling product. Photos: Courtesy

Jutti: A handcrafted Mughal finesse

8h | Mode
During the dry season when the water level recedes, the workers collectively extract more than a 100 tonnes of coal each day. Photo: Mumit M

Standing in the shallow waters of Someshwari, these miners find coal

8h | Panorama
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Son's love for mother

Son's love for mother

1h | Videos
Imran khan's political ups and downs

Imran khan's political ups and downs

3h | Videos
Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

9h | Videos
Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!