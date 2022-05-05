Imran Khan talks about sons, Bushra Bibi; says, ‘worst thing of divorce is...’

Hindustan Times
05 May, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 10:28 am

Imran Khan talks about sons, Bushra Bibi; says, ‘worst thing of divorce is...’

Imran Khan has talked about Jemima Goldsmith, their sons Suleiman Isa Khan and Qasim Khan and also about Bushra Bibi, in an interview on Wednesday

Imran Khan, in a recent interview, said Bushra Bibi is far ahead of him on the path of spirituality. Photo: Collected
Imran Khan, in a recent interview, said Bushra Bibi is far ahead of him on the path of spirituality. Photo: Collected

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan in an exclusive interview with HUM News on Wednesday said he has not seen his sons Suleiman Isa Khan and Qasim Khan in 2.5 years because of the pandemic. On being asked what Eidi Imran Khan sent to his children, Imran Khan said, "The worst thing of a divorce is when you get separated from your children". Imran Khan has two sons Suleiman Isa Khan and Qasim Khan from his marriage with Jemima Goldsmith.

"No person is as stupid as the man who thinks he has the upper hand in the home," Imran Khan said talking about Bushra Bibi who is also his spiritual guide. "She is way ahead of me on this spiritual path," Imran Khan said. "It is for Bushra Begum that my guests get such a warm welcome in my residence nowadays. Long ago, I remember an incident when I used to stay alone. An American ambassador came and my attendant brought a packet of biscuits and gave him the packet," Imran Khan said.

Talking about his defeat in the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan said his defeat has been a reason for celebration for India and Israel.

His enemies are now preparing material for full-blown character assassination. "Now that Eid is over, you will see they are fully prepared for my character assassination. They have hired companies that are readying the material. The father (Shehbaz) is on bail and so is the son (Hamza). Maryam is also out on bail and Nawaz Sharif has been convicted. His sons have fled abroad. So what defence will they have? You can't come up in any democracy if you are out on bail; you can't get any position. What was Jemima's crime? She was my wife and now they have found Farah Khan. Farah's crime is that she is a close associate of Bushra begum," Imran Khan said.

"China is progressing because there is a meritocracy, you have to understand. When a system becomes corrupt, mafias get hold of it, which is a negation of meritocracy," Imran Khan said.

Imran Khan has been claiming that his enemies are hatching plots t assassinate his character. They are making some tapes, Imran Khan said during the interview.

Meanwhile, fake social media accounts in the name of Imran Khan's sons appeared on social media, Jemima Goldsmith tweeted.

