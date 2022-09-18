IMF to support Pakistan’s flood relief, reconstruction efforts 'under current programme'

Reuters
18 September, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 09:40 pm

A woman and children, who became displaced, take refuge at their makeshift tent in a camp, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman and children, who became displaced, take refuge at their makeshift tent in a camp, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

The International Monetary Fund will work with the international community to support Pakistan's relief and reconstruction efforts following the catastrophic floods that have hit the country, the lender's resident representative said on Sunday.

"We will work with others in the international community to support, under the current program, the authorities' relief and reconstruction efforts, and especially their ongoing endeavour to assist those affected by the floods while ensuring sustainable policies and macroeconomic stability," Esther Perez Ruiz said in a message to Reuters.

Pakistan / Flood / IMF

