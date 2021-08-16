Hamas congratulates Taliban on Afghan takeover

South Asia

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 10:53 pm

In a statement on Monday, Hamas welcomed “the defeat of the American occupation on all Afghan land” and praised what it said was the Taliban’s “courageous leadership on this victory, which was the culmination of its long struggle over the past 20 years”

An Afghan soldier stands in a military vehicle on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
An Afghan soldier stands in a military vehicle on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

The Islamic militant group Hamas has congratulated the Taliban for their swift takeover of Afghanistan and the end to the United States' 20-year presence in the country.

In a statement on Monday, Hamas welcomed "the defeat of the American occupation on all Afghan land" and praised what it said was the Taliban's "courageous leadership on this victory, which was the culmination of its long struggle over the past 20 years", reports the Associated Press (AP).

Hamas, a Palestinian group that opposes Israel's existence, has governed the Gaza Strip since taking over the area in 2007, a year after it won a Palestinian election. Hamas is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the US and the European Union.

It wished the people of Afghanistan future success and said the ouster of the American troops proves "that the resistance of the peoples, foremost of which is our struggling Palestinian people, is due for a victory," reports AP.

Hamas / Taliban / Afghanistan / Palestine

