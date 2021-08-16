Germany forces to aid Afghan evacuations: parliamentary sources

South Asia

BSS/AFP
16 August, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 02:55 pm

Germany forces to aid Afghan evacuations: parliamentary sources

The government is planning to seek a mandate from parliament to allow the deployment of as many as "several hundred soldiers"

BSS/AFP
16 August, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 02:55 pm
German Chancellor Angela Merkel Photo: Collected
German Chancellor Angela Merkel Photo: Collected

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government is planning to deploy soldiers to Afghanistan to help with the evacuation of German nationals and Afghans in danger from the Taliban, parliamentary sources said Monday.

The government is planning to seek a mandate from parliament to allow the deployment of as many as "several hundred soldiers", the sources told AFP, citing a briefing by Merkel to leaders of parliamentary groups late Sunday.

