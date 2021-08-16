Former Afghan president offers help in transition of power

South Asia

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 10:48 am

President Karzai added that he hopes "the next administration takes over through the will of the people"

Hamid Karzai says he is part of a council to manage the transfer of power. Photo :Gettym Images via BBC
Hamid Karzai says he is part of a council to manage the transfer of power. Photo :Gettym Images via BBC

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has informed that a coordination council has been made to manage the transition of power.

The council consists Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah -- a senior politician who's been leading peace negotiations with the Taliban -- and former warlord, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, reports BBC.

On Sunday, Mr Karzai posted a video on Twitter standing with his three daughters, asking government forces and the Taliban to protect the Afghan people.

The BBC's Persian service also spoke to him during which he said President Ghani had left a "vacuum" by fleeing the country and that as soon as he heard that President Ghani had left the country, he contacted former leaders to see what can be done to prevent "chaos".

President Karzai added that he hopes "the next administration takes over through the will of the people".

