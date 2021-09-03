Fighting intensifies over holdout Afghan valley of Panjshir

An anti-Taliban machine-gunner in Panjshir on Thursday. Picture: AFP

Heavy fighting is reported between Taliban forces and resistance militants in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley.

The Taliban said they had taken some territory and inflicted "heavy" losses on the National Resistance Front, reports the BBC.

But the Front said it had control of all entrances to the valley, and the Taliban had lost hundreds of fighters.

Panjshir is the only province that has not fallen to the Islamist group and thousands of opposition fighters are believed to have massed there.

The resistance - which includes former Vice-President Amrullah Saleh, former Afghan security force members and local militias - is led by local tribal leader Ahmad Massoud.

Massoud's father held off the Soviets in the 1980s and the Taliban in the 1990s.