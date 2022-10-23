Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan booked in 'attempted murder' case in Islamabad

23 October, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 09:11 am

Photo :BBC
Photo :BBC

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Saturday registered a case of "attempted murder" against former Pakistani prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan - a day after Ranjha was attacked outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) office in Islamabad where PTI supporters were protesting disqualification of Khan in the Toshakhana case.

The case has been registered at the Secretariat police station in Islamabad, reported Geo TV.

In the FIR, Ranjha mentioned that he was attacked when he appeared as a plaintiff in the Toshakhana case at the commission. As he stepped outside the ECP, the PML-N leader was attacked with the "intention of murder" at the "behest of PTI leadership", reported Geo TV quoting the FIR. He alleged that attempts were made to break into his car by smashing its glass.

The FIR also said that the Sri Nagar Highway was blocked at the behest of the PTI leadership during which the party's workers vandalised and pelted stones.

Earlier, two terrorism-related cases were registered against Imran Khan, secretary-general Asad Umar and 100 other party workers for alleged violence during the protests. The cases were reportedly registered on the federal government and police's complaints.

Imran Khan was barred from holding public office on Friday after Pakistan's Election Commission found him guilty of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries and heads of state. The cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his 2018-2022 premiership to purchase and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,000). This has sparked massive protests by PTI supporters across the country.

Meanwhile, Khan also filed an appeal challenging the decision before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday, Pakistan media reported.

