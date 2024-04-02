Eid likely on 10 April in Pakistan

South Asia

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 12:55 pm

Eid likely on 10 April in Pakistan

So, Pakistanis will observe 29 days of fasting, if the PMD's forecast turns out to be true

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 12:55 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Eid ul Fitr is likely to be celebrated across Pakistan on 10 April, as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted the sighting of the Shawwal crescent on the 9th.

"The birth of the new moon would take place at 11:21pm on 8 April and its age next day in the evening would be between 19 and 20 hours. After sunset the moon could be sighted for more than 50 minutes," said the Pakistani met office, according to a Geo News report.

The PMD said the sky in most parts of the country would be clear on 9 April. However, it added that the sky might be cloudy in northern areas.

The crescent for the holy month of Ramadan was sighted on 11 March in Pakistan and the first day of the holy month was observed the next day. 

So, Pakistanis will observe 29 days of fasting, if the PMD's forecast turns out to be true.

Eid-ul-Fitr is observed by Muslims the world over after Ramadan culminates and Shawwal begins. The Islamic month of Ramadan teaches to practice patience and self-control while also promotes charity and welfare, while Eid serves as a festive and joyous occasion immediately after that.

Islamic months last 29 or 30 days and the beginning or end of a month depends on the appearance of the crescent, so Ramadan is not set on any specific day annually.

The month of Ramadan is the ninth of the 12 months of the Islamic calendar. 

Despite having as many months as the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is nearly 10 days shorter due to it being based on the lunar orbit.

This is why Ramadan falls at a different time every year according to the Gregorian calendar.
 

