Donald Lu evades question about Pak PM's allegations

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 09:01 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

US Assis­tant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia Donald Lu, who was recently named by Imran Khan as being the official who was involved in the "foreign conspiracy" to overthrow his government, evaded the question when asked about the regime change in Pakistan.

The US State Department official, who is currently visiting India, was interviewed by the Hindustan Times.

On a question about his conversation with Pakistan's ambassador in Washington, the interviewer asked: "Imran Khan seems to suggest that you had a conversation with the Pakistani ambassador in the US and told him that if Imran Khan survives the no-confidence motion, Pakistan is in trouble and the US won't forgive Pakistan. Any response?"

Donald Lu avoided direct reply and said, "We are following developments in Pakistan, and we respect and support Pakistan's constitutional process and the rule of law."

When asked if he had such a conversation, the US official skipped the question again by saying, "That's all I have for you on that question."

Separately, responding to a Dawn query about Imran Khan's remarks regarding Donald Lu, a State Department spokesperson simply echoed the assistant secretary's sentiments, saying, "There is absolutely no truth to that allegation."

