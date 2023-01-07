Delhi Ridge's minimum temperature dips to 1.5 degrees; multiple flights delayed

07 January, 2023, 12:50 pm
07 January, 2023

Delhi Ridge's minimum temperature dips to 1.5 degrees; multiple flights delayed

As the cold wave situation gripped north and north-west India, Rajasthan's Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 0 degree Celsius

A woman wearing warm clothes commutes during a cold winter morning in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
A woman wearing warm clothes commutes during a cold winter morning in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

The residents of the India's capital Delhi on Saturday woke up to another cold and foggy morning with the minimum temperature at Delhi Ridge recording at 1.5 degree Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department data, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degree Celsius, while a minimum temperature of 2 degree Celsius was recorded at Lodhi Road.

As the cold wave situation gripped north and north-west India, Rajasthan's Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 0 degree Celsius. Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celcius on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh's Nowgong in Chhatarpur district recorded a record-low temperature of 0.5 degree Celsius, according to MeT officer Hemant Sinha.

The Indian Meterological Department had on Friday predicted abatement in cold wave and cold day conditions over northwest India after 24 hours, news agency ANI reported.

It also predicted dense to very dense fog conditions over many parts of Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh during the next 24 hours and there will be a decrease in intensity and distribution after that.

The IMD said in a release that due to the approaching of two Western disturbances in quick succession, minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 3 to 5 degree Celsius over many parts of northwest India during the next three days and no significant change during subsequent three days. Flights delayed due to bad weather at Delhi's IGI Around 34 domestic departure flights from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Delhi, were delayed due to bad weather and other related issues on Saturday, ANI reported citing the airport authorities.

Cold wave conditions and a dense fog is being witnessed all over north India, including the national capital, which disrupted flight operations at IGI airport with over 12 arrival flights delayed at the airport from different destinations.

