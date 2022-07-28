Covid-19: Thirty India students vaccinated with one syringe

South Asia

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 09:57 pm

Related News

Covid-19: Thirty India students vaccinated with one syringe

Jitendra Rai, who was vaccinating the children, told the media that he was only given one syringe by the health department and he was just following orders

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 09:57 pm
File photo of Covid-19 vaccine/Courtesy
File photo of Covid-19 vaccine/Courtesy

A health official is being investigated for vaccinating 30 students with a single syringe in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place in a school in Sagar district where children were being given Covid-19 vaccines, reports BBC.

India's health ministry mandates a "one needle, one syringe, only one time" protocol for Covid-19 vaccines.

India has administered over 2.03bn Covid-19 vaccines so far.

Single-use disposable syringes are widely used in India to avoid the spread of deadly diseases like HIV. However, there have been multiple incidents in the past where a single syringe has been reused in hospitals due to a shortage of equipment.

Jitendra Rai, who was vaccinating the children, told the media that he was only given one syringe by the health department and he was just following orders.

Parents who had accompanied their children spotted the issue and reported it to the school authorities.

When state officials reached the school, Mr Rai was missing from the school and his phone was turned off.

The state's health department has registered a case of negligence against him. Meanwhile, it has also started an inquiry against the official responsible for dispatching equipment for the vaccination drive.

A spokesperson from the opposition Congress party has demanded that the state's health minister should resign over the incident.

India is the second country after China to have crossed the two-billion Covid vaccines mark. In July, the government announced a 75-day free Covid booster dose programme for all adults to mark India's 75th independence anniversary.

According to India's health ministry, 98% of adults have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, while 90% have been fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the country reported 18,313 daily cases for the past 24 hours and 57 Covid-related deaths.

Top News / World+Biz

India / India vaccination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

11h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

12h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

2d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Russia annexing Kherson?

Is Russia annexing Kherson?

30m | Videos
Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

4h | Videos
Is Putin creating an alternative market?

Is Putin creating an alternative market?

4h | Videos
Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112