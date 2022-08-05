Congress protest: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi released hours after being detained

The Delhi Police said a total of 335 protestors, including 65 members of Parliament, were detained under the Delhi Police Act, during the Congress' agitation in the national capital against price rise and GST on Friday. Among the detainees were Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MPs Shashi Tharoor, KC Venugopal and several others. They were released a few hours later.

The Delhi Police in a statement said the detentions were done to to maintain law and order in the area. "Intimation about detention of MPs/MLAs is being sent to the respective competent authorities," it further said.

Also, it said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are in place in the capital. "Congress supporters tried to obstruct police officers from performing their duties, manhandled and injured them. Appropriate legal action is being taken," the Delhi Police further said.

Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, were temporarily detained by police amid dramatic standoffs outside Parliament and the AICC headquarters and later taken to the New Police Lines Kingsway Camp Police Station.

The original headline has been modified