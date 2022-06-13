Congress leaders detained in Delhi for protesting without permission

The Delhi Police Monday detained several Congress workers in the city for protesting in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, without permission and violating their orders.

Surrounded by hundreds of Congress workers, Rahul Gandhi on Monday led a mega 'Satyagraha' march to the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi, reports Hindustan Times.

Shortly after, the ex Congress chief appeared for questioning in the National Herald corruption case. The party has been holding demonstrations against the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the BJP-led central government.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, along with other top party colleagues, was detained .

"Today, the way the peaceful march of the Congress party is being stopped, this dictatorship is being watched by the whole country. The Congress headquarters have been cordoned off, police have been deployed all around, leader-workers are being detained. I have also been detained along with my associates while going to the ED office," Gehlot tweeted after Gandhi's questioning began at the ED office. KC Venugopal and Deepender Hooda were also among those detained.

A video was tweeted by the Congress's Pawar Khera who claimed that Delhi's prisons were "full". "We are being taken to Fatehpur Beri. We won't give up," Khera said, saying that Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, were among the leaders along with him in the bus.

After early morning detentions, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the rally won't be canceled. He alleged that more than a thousand workers had been detained since Sunday night. "We're the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or get scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that the Modi government is shaken by the Congress," Surjewala said on show of strength.

However, the BJP slammed the Congress . "The world is seeing how even corruption can have 'Satyagraha'. Mahatma Gandhi taught the world to fight for truth while Congress is teaching the world to celebrate corruption and fight for it. Gandhis are out on bail, it's not a political case," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

The mega protest comes just two days before West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's meeting with 22 non-BJP leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and eight chief ministers.

Sonia Gandhi too has to be questioned in the case.But she tested positive for Covid recently and was hospitalised on Sunday. She will now be quizzed on 23 June .

The case pertains to complaint by BJP's Subramanian Swamy, which alleged corruption in transactions.

A money-laundering case - linked with the National Herald-Associated Journals Ltd - was recently filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The National Herald - which was founded by Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru - is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited. Both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.