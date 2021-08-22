A committee will address media concerns in Kabul: Taliban

“A three-members committee has been set up in Kabul to reassure media,” Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, who is also a member of the group’s negotiating team posted on Twitter

File photo of Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen | Photo Credits: Dimitar Dilkoff via AFP
A committee will be setup in Kabul to address concerns of the media in the Afghanistan capital, a Taliban spokesman said on social media.,

"A three-members committee has been set up in Kabul to reassure media. A member of the Cultural Commission, a member of the Union of Journalists and media outlets and a member of the Kabul Police Department will participate as members," Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, who is also a member of the group's negotiating team posted on Twitter.

 

