A committee will address media concerns in Kabul: Taliban

"A three-members committee has been set up in Kabul to reassure media. A member of the Cultural Commission, a member of the Union of Journalists and media outlets and a member of the Kabul Police Department will participate as members," Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, who is also a member of the group's negotiating team posted on Twitter.