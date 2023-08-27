Chandrayaan-3: Two of three objectives achieved. What next?

South Asia

Hindustan Times
27 August, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 09:26 am

Related News

Chandrayaan-3: Two of three objectives achieved. What next?

Chandrayaan-3 Updates: ISRO said Pragyan rover has traversed a distance of eight metres on Moon's surface, and its payloads have been turned on

Hindustan Times
27 August, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 09:26 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

On 23 August 2023, India etched its name in history by becoming the first country to land its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander on the Moon's south pole. India is the fourth country to accomplish the feat.

A few hours after the historic landing, the 26-kg six-wheeled 'Pragyan' rover rolled out from the lander's belly. According to the latest updates from the Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO, the rover has traversed a distance of about eight metres on the lunar surface, and its payloads have been turned on.

Here is what we know about Chandrayaan-3 journey on Moon so far:

1. A few hours after the soft landing on the Moon on 23 August, the ISRO shared first the image captured by Vikram's camera "It shows a portion of Chandrayaan-3's landing site. Seen also is a leg and its accompanying shadow. Chandrayaan-3 chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface," it said on X (formally Twitter).

2. The ISRO also said a communication link was established between the lander and the space agency's Mission Operations Complex (MOX) in Bengaluru. The MOX is located at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC). The ISRO also released images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent to the Moon's surface.

3. On 24 August morning, the ISRO said "India took a walk on the moon", as Chandrayaan-3's robotic rover rolled out of the lander and commenced mobility operations with all activities on schedule and all systems normal.

4. The ISRO also said all the Lander Module(LM) payloads have been turned on. "All activities are on schedule. All systems are normal. Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA and ChaSTE are turned ON today. Rover mobility operations have commenced. SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was turned ON on Sunday," it said in a post on X while giving an update in the same evening.

5. On 25 August, a video of the Pragyan rover rolling out of the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander and walking on the lunar surface was released by the ISRO.

6. The space agency released another video of how a two-segment ramp facilitated the roll-down of the Pragyan. It said a solar panel enabled the rover to generate power. The video also showed how the rapid deployment of the ramp and solar panel took place, prior to the rolldown of the rover.

7. In the same evening, the ISRO updated that the Chandrayaan-3 mission's Pragyan rover has traversed a distance of about eight metres on the lunar surface, and its payloads have been turned on. All payloads on the propulsion module, lander module, and rover are performing nominally, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said.

8. On 26 August, the ISRO said two of the three Chandrayaan-3 mission objectives have been achieved while the third -- in-situ scientific experiments -- is underway. The national space agency also said all the payloads of Chandrayaan-3 mission are performing normally.

9. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to name the spot where Vikram lander made the soft landing as "Shiv Shakti Point" and the site where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon's surface in 2019 would be known as "Tiranga Point".

10. Also, 23 August, the day the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the lunar surface, would be celebrated as 'National Space Day', Modi said.

'We are looking excitedly for next 13-14 days': ISRO chief

ISRO chief S Somanath on Saturday said most of the scientific mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are going to be met now and the team at ISRO is looking excitedly for the next 13-14 days.

"Most of the scientific mission objectives are going to be met now. Lander and Rover all of them are switched on. I understand that all the scientific data is looking very good. But we will continue to measure a lot of data from the Moon in the coming 14 days. And we hope that we will make a really good breakthrough in science while doing so. So we are looking excitedly for the next 13-14 days," Somanath said.

Somnath reached the Kerala capital for the first time after the historic success of the moon mission.

Asked about Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the sun, Somnath said the satellite was ready and reached Sriharikota.

The launch is expected in the first week of September and the final date would be announced in two days, he said.

Top News / World+Biz

Chandrayaan-3 / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

6h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

46m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh