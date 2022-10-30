Cable bridge collapses in Gujarat, 40 die, several hurt

South Asia

Hindustan Times
30 October, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 10:03 pm

A bridge collapses in Machchhu river on Sunday. (ANI Twitter)
A bridge collapses in Machchhu river on Sunday. (ANI Twitter)

A cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river of Morbi area in Gujarat on Sunday. At least 40 people have lost their lives, besides several people suffering injuries.

Gujarat director general of police Ashish Bhatia said, "Presently rescue operations are on and a number of people have been taken to safety. The death figure so far is around 40 and this number could go higher."

Some local reports said there could be many tourists among the victims. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel have announced ex gratia for the family of the deceased and aid for those injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the mishap. A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue operations.

"He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored and extend all possible help to those affected," the PMO statement said.

Patel tweeted, "I'm deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief & rescue ops are ongoing. Instructions given to arrange immediate treatment of the injured. I'm in constant contact with the district administration in this regard."

Panchayat minister Brijesh Merja, who rushed to the spot, said, "We are really saddened by the tragedy in Morbi. The PM called me to ask about the situation. The Gujarat CM is taking stock too. Local leaders are also working to help the injured people."

The hanging bridge had reopened recently after repair works. The bridge was carrying more people than its capacity.

Union home minister Amit Shah said he spoke to his Gujarat counterpart Harsh Sanghavi and other state officials. "Local administration is engaged in relief work, NDRF is also reaching the spot soon. Administration directed to provide immediate treatment to injured: HM Amit Shah

 

