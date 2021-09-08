Bombs hurled at Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh's house, guv flags violence concerns

Security personnel deployed near the residence of BJP MP Arjun Singh in North 24 Parganas. (ANI)

Crude bombs were reportedly hurled at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district early on Wednesday night. Police have reached the spot and are scanning for evidence.

An India Today report said the parliamentarian was in Delhi at the time of the incident although his family members were living inside the house located in Jagatdal. So far, there has been no report of any injury.

The report further said at least three bombs were hurled amid the presence of security personnel from the Central Reserve Paramilitary Force (CRPF). Police are investigating the motive behind the incident.

According to an NDTV report, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the assailants may have affiliations with the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said the violence outside the parliamentarian's residence revealed there was no sign of wanton violence abating in Bengal. "Bomb explosions outside the residence of Member of Parliament Arjun Singh this morning is worrisome," he wrote on Twitter.

The governor further said he would expect prompt action from the state police. As far as Singh's security was concerned, the issue had been earlier flagged to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, he added.

The governor has been raising the issue of post-poll violence unleashed against opposition leaders and workers ever since the Assembly election results were announced earlier this year. BJP leaders have also spoken about the issue frequently.

Singh had switched over from the Trinamool Congress in 2019.