Bilkis Bano case: Protests in India over release of gang rapists

South Asia

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 10:24 am

Related News

Bilkis Bano case: Protests in India over release of gang rapists

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 10:24 am
Protesters gathered in Bangalore, Karnataka. Photo: BBC
Protesters gathered in Bangalore, Karnataka. Photo: BBC

Protests were held all over India against to the Indian government's decision to release 11 men who were serving life sentences for the gang rape of a Muslim woman, Bilkis Bano.

The men were freed after serving 15 years in prison, reports BBC.

In 2002, a total of 14 members of Bilkis' family were also killed during the religious riots in Gujarat.

Men and women chanted slogans pleading with the government to reverse the decision of releasing the rapists.

Indian film star and women's rights activist Shabana Azmi told AFP news agency: "What happened with Bilkis Bano, what happened to her family, we cannot stand and watch this happen to our country. That is why we will all come together and raise our voices."

"This misogyny and patriarchy has grown so much and has been normalised to the point that, now rape is normal for people," said Aditi, a student protester.

In a separate letter to India's chief justice, more than 100 retired civil servants warned that the release of the rapists would jeopardise the safety of all women.

The Gujarat government announced its decision to release the convicts on 15 August as India commemorated its 75th anniversary of independence.

In a video that has since gone viral, the freed convicts were seen lined up outside the Godhra jail as family offered them sweets and touched their feet in respect. 

Ms Bano called the decision to free the men "unjust" and said it had "shaken" her faith in justice.

On 21 January 2008, a special CBI court in Mumbai had sentenced the 11 accused to life imprisonment on the charge of gang-rape and murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano's family. The Bombay High Court had late their conviction.

Bano was 21 years old and five-months pregnant when she was sexually assaulted in Randhikpur village near Ahmedabad on 3 March 2002, while fleeing the violence that broke out in the aftermath of the Sabarmati train incident in Godhra. Her three children were also killed during the anti-Muslim riots.

The US Commission of International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) strongly condemned the "unjustified" early release of 11 men convicted in the Bilkis Bano case. Calling the early release of the convicts a "travesty of justice", USCIRF Commissioner Stephen Schneck said it was part of a "pattern of impunity" for those involved in the violence against religious minorities.
 

Top News / World+Biz

Bilkis Bano / India / Gujarat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former ganja farmers Samsul Haque Pramanik and Idris All Akhand talking about the old days of ganja cultivation in Baktarpur Bazar in Naogoan. Photo: Masum Billah

Stealing from thyself: Ganja farmers reminisce of the good old days 

18m | Panorama
The problem is that domestic politics increasingly takes primacy over everything else. And it often works at cross purposes with sensible trade policy. Photo: TBS

'It’s relatively easy to go from low income to lower-middle income. Now things will start becoming more difficult'

4h | Panorama
A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How agriculture redefined humanity’s carb intake

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

The young generation's rising interested in K-Pop

The young generation's rising interested in K-Pop

48m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Asia Cup 2022: Stage all set for India-Pakistan clash

1h | Videos
6 major rivers drying up from extreme weather

6 major rivers drying up from extreme weather

1h | Videos

Things to keep in mind when planning to study abroad

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay